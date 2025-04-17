“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Gilead Sciences Inc (NASD: GILD) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|04/17/2020
|
|End date:
|04/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$83.99
|End price/share:
|$104.88
|Starting shares:
|119.06
|Ending shares:
|145.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.67
|Total return:
|52.75%
|Average annual return:
|8.84%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,273.64
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,273.64 today (as of 04/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 52.75% (something to think about: how might GILD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Gilead Sciences Inc paid investors a total of $14.67/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that GILD has a current yield of approximately 3.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $83.99/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.58%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes