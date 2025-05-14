“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|05/16/2005
|
|End date:
|05/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$20.23
|End price/share:
|$31.15
|Starting shares:
|494.32
|Ending shares:
|721.35
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$15.49
|Total return:
|124.70%
|Average annual return:
|4.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,470.55
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,470.55 today (as of 05/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 124.70% (something to think about: how might BAX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Baxter International Inc paid investors a total of $15.49/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that BAX has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $20.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.78%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham