The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

BAX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2005 $10,000



05/16/2005 $22,470



05/13/2025 End date: 05/13/2025 Start price/share: $20.23 End price/share: $31.15 Starting shares: 494.32 Ending shares: 721.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.49 Total return: 124.70% Average annual return: 4.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,470.55

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $22,470.55 today (as of 05/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 124.70% (something to think about: how might BAX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Baxter International Inc paid investors a total of $15.49/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that BAX has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $20.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.78%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham