“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|02/09/2015
|
|End date:
|02/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$613.05
|End price/share:
|$3,466.69
|Starting shares:
|16.31
|Ending shares:
|16.31
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|465.48%
|Average annual return:
|18.92%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$56,565.16
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $56,565.16 today (as of 02/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 465.48% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin