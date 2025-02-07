Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

AZO 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/09/2015
$10,000

02/09/2015		   $56,565

02/06/2025
End date: 02/06/2025
Start price/share: $613.05
End price/share: $3,466.69
Starting shares: 16.31
Ending shares: 16.31
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 465.48%
Average annual return: 18.92%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $56,565.16

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $56,565.16 today (as of 02/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 465.48% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin