“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a practical way to evaluate whether a stock has rewarded patient ownership. For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASD: REGN), a $10,000 investment made in late July 2021 would have grown to $12,021.00 by July 28, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 20.18% and an annualized return of 3.75%.

Those figures suggest a positive, but not especially strong, five-year outcome. The share price appreciated over the period, and dividends added a modest incremental benefit. For a company such as Regeneron, which is more commonly viewed through the lens of earnings growth, product concentration, and pipeline execution than dividend income, separating those components helps clarify what actually drove shareholder returns.

REGN 5-Year Return Details

REGN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/29/2021 $10,000



07/29/2021 $12,021



07/28/2026 End date: 07/28/2026 Start price/share: $583.13 End price/share: $695.18 Starting shares: 17.15 Ending shares: 17.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.40 Total return: 20.18% Average annual return: 3.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,021.00

The result can be summarized simply: a $10,000 investment in Regeneron stock on 07/29/2021 became $12,021.00 on 07/28/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. The gain was therefore $2,021.00 over the holding period. On an annualized basis, the return came to 3.75%, which is a more useful measure than total return alone when comparing results across time periods or against alternative investments.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Much of the Return Came From Price Gains vs. Dividends?

Most of the five-year return came from share price appreciation. Regeneron’s stock price rose from $583.13 to $695.18 over the measurement period, while total dividends paid amounted to $5.40 per share. Because those dividends were reinvested, the share count increased from 17.15 shares to 17.29 shares, providing a small compounding benefit.

That matters because total return is not the same as price return. Price return measures only the change in the stock price. Total return adds the effect of cash distributions and, in this case, assumes those distributions were used to buy additional shares on the ex-dividend date closing price. For lower-yielding equities such as REGN, reinvested dividends tend to be a secondary contributor rather than the primary driver of performance.

Key Takeaways From This 5-Year REGN Investment

$10,000 invested in REGN on 07/29/2021 grew to $12,021.00 by 07/28/2026.

Total return was 20.18%.

Annualized return was 3.75%.

The share price rose by $112.05 per share over the period.

Dividends totaled $5.40 per share and modestly increased the ending share count through reinvestment.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share, REGN has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.54% using the ending share price of $695.18. That places the stock firmly in the low-yield category, which is consistent with the market’s typical focus on the company’s biopharmaceutical portfolio, earnings power, and research pipeline rather than income generation.

Another way to view the dividend is through yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $3.76 annualized dividend and the initial purchase price of $583.13, the yield on cost is approximately 0.64%.

What This Says About Regeneron as a Long-Term Holding

Over this specific five-year window, Regeneron delivered a positive total return, but one that depended far more on stock appreciation than on income. That profile is typical of companies where valuation, product momentum, clinical developments, and capital allocation can matter more than dividend policy. In practical terms, the investment outcome shows that even profitable and established healthcare companies can produce moderate shareholder returns over a given period if earnings growth and valuation expansion do not combine in a particularly strong way.

For long-term investors evaluating REGN, the central question is usually less about current yield and more about business durability: the strength of the company’s commercial portfolio, the resilience of cash flows, and its ability to replenish growth through research and development. Those factors ultimately shape whether the next five years look materially different from the last five.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch