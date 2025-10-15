“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Alphabet Inc (NASD: GOOG) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

GOOG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/15/2020 $10,000



10/15/2020 $31,795



10/14/2025 End date: 10/14/2025 Start price/share: $77.96 End price/share: $246.19 Starting shares: 128.27 Ending shares: 129.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.22 Total return: 217.97% Average annual return: 26.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,795.79

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,795.79 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 217.97% (something to think about: how might GOOG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Alphabet Inc paid investors a total of $1.22/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .84/share, we calculate that GOOG has a current yield of approximately 0.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .84 against the original $77.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.44%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher