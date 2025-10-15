“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dominos Pizza Inc. (NASD: DPZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/15/2020
|
|End date:
|10/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$401.84
|End price/share:
|$424.23
|Starting shares:
|24.89
|Ending shares:
|26.46
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.04
|Total return:
|12.26%
|Average annual return:
|2.34%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,226.05
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,226.05 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 12.26% (something to think about: how might DPZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Dominos Pizza Inc. paid investors a total of $25.04/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.96/share, we calculate that DPZ has a current yield of approximately 1.64%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.96 against the original $401.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.41%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers