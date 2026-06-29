“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price volatility. For shareholders of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM), the period beginning in mid-2021 produced an unusually strong outcome, driven by both substantial share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

Looking back to a purchase made on 06/29/2021, the central question is straightforward: how did an investment in Iron Mountain stock perform over the subsequent five years? Based on the return data below, the result was exceptional. A $10,000 investment grew to $38,011.14 by 06/26/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

IRM 5-Year Return Details

IRM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/29/2021 $10,000



06/29/2021 $38,011



06/26/2026 End date: 06/26/2026 Start price/share: $42.32 End price/share: $132.44 Starting shares: 236.29 Ending shares: 287.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.93 Total return: 280.10% Average annual return: 30.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,011.14

What Drove Iron Mountain’s Five-Year Return?

The five-year investment result reflects two distinct sources of return:

Share-price appreciation: IRM rose from $42.32 to $132.44 per share.

IRM rose from $42.32 to $132.44 per share. Dividend compounding: Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 236.29 to 287.00 shares.

That combination matters. Price appreciation generated most of the gain, but dividend reinvestment added incremental ownership along the way, allowing future dividends to be paid on a larger share base. Over multiyear holding periods, that compounding effect can materially lift total return even when the starting dividend yield is not unusually high.

In this case, the total return was 280.10%, equivalent to an annualized return of 30.65%. Put differently, every $10,000 invested on 06/29/2021 would have grown to $38,011.14 by 06/26/2026 under the reinvestment assumption. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

The Role of Dividends in IRM Total Return

Over the period shown above, Iron Mountain Inc paid $13.93 per share in dividends. For this analysis, those dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date.

This assumption is important because total return and price return are not the same measure. A stock can appear less impressive on a price-only basis than on a total-return basis, particularly when distributions are meaningful and regularly reinvested. For a company such as Iron Mountain, where dividends remain a significant part of the shareholder proposition, total return is generally the more informative lens.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.456 per share, IRM has a current yield of approximately 2.61% using the ending share price in this analysis.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 06/29/2021 entry price of $42.32 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 6.17%.

That distinction can help clarify how income characteristics evolve over time:

Current yield measures dividend income relative to today’s share price.

measures dividend income relative to today’s share price. Yield on cost measures dividend income relative to the original purchase price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can rise substantially when a company maintains or increases its dividend over time, even if the stock’s current market yield remains moderate.

Why the Five-Year Lens Matters

Five-year return analysis can be especially useful with businesses that combine recurring revenue, income distributions, and the potential for valuation re-rating. Iron Mountain has long been associated with records management and storage, but over time the market has also evaluated the company through a broader lens that includes data center exposure, cash-flow durability, and its position as a REIT. That shift can affect both operating expectations and the multiple investors are willing to pay.

For that reason, a backward-looking return table does more than show a successful outcome. It also illustrates how changes in business mix, market perception, and dividend reinvestment can interact over a full market cycle. When a stock produces a result as strong as IRM did over this period, it is usually not the product of a single factor.

One final perspective on long-term investing:

“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger