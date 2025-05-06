“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|05/06/2020
|
|End date:
|05/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$326.36
|End price/share:
|$549.34
|Starting shares:
|30.64
|Ending shares:
|30.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|68.32%
|Average annual return:
|10.98%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,835.41
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,835.41 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.32% (something to think about: how might TYL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch