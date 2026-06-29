A long holding period can materially change the outcome of an equity investment, particularly when share-price appreciation is combined with dividend reinvestment. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) offers a useful case study in long-term total return: a business with recurring demand, steady cash generation, and a long history of returning capital through dividends.

Looking back to mid-2006, a $10,000 investment in WM held for roughly 20 years would have produced a substantially larger result by June 2026. The figures below show how that return developed when dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period.

WM 20-Year Return Details

WM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/29/2006 $10,000



06/29/2006 $107,220



06/26/2026 End date: 06/26/2026 Start price/share: $35.58 End price/share: $225.53 Starting shares: 281.06 Ending shares: 475.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.50 Total return: 971.39% Average annual return: 12.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $107,220.68

The result is straightforward: over this period, WM turned a $10,000 investment into $107,220.68, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 971.39% and an annualized return of 12.59% through 06/26/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Waste Management’s Long-Term Return

WM’s long-term performance reflects more than a rising share price. Its total return came from three reinforcing components:

Capital appreciation: the stock rose from $35.58 to $225.53 per share over the period.

the stock rose from $35.58 to $225.53 per share over the period. Cash dividends: shareholders received $37.50 per share in dividends across the 20-year span examined here.

shareholders received $37.50 per share in dividends across the 20-year span examined here. Dividend reinvestment: reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 281.06 to 475.05 shares.

That last point is particularly important. The ending share count was substantially higher than the starting share count because each dividend payment was assumed to be used to purchase additional shares. Over long periods, that reinvestment effect can become a meaningful contributor to compounding.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend-paying stocks are often evaluated on current yield, but the more consequential metric over long holding periods is total return. A moderate dividend, reinvested consistently, can materially increase ownership over time. In WM’s case, cumulative reinvested dividends added nearly 194 shares to the position, helping amplify the benefit of later share-price gains.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That methodology captures the mechanics of a dividend reinvestment plan and provides a clearer picture of how buy-and-hold returns may compound in practice.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.78 per share, WM has a current yield of approximately 1.68%. Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the current share price.

Yield on cost answers a different question: how large is today’s annual dividend relative to the original purchase price? Using the 2006 entry price of $35.58 per share, the current annualized dividend of $3.78 implies a yield on cost of 4.72%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by today’s stock price.

annual dividend divided by today’s stock price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how dividend growth rewards long-term holders, although it is not a substitute for evaluating the stock’s current valuation, expected cash flow, or prospective return from this point forward.

A Broader View of WM as a Long-Term Compounder

Waste Management operates in a business with characteristics that have historically supported durable returns: essential services, recurring customer demand, route density, and large-scale landfill and collection infrastructure that can be difficult to replicate. Those features can help support pricing power, operating leverage, and sustained free cash flow generation over time.

That does not mean returns move in a straight line. Over a 20-year holding period, investors would have experienced market drawdowns, changing interest-rate environments, and multiple valuation resets. The significance of WM’s performance is that, despite those cycles, the combination of dividends and compounding produced a strong long-run result.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham