“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is often evaluated through the lens of long-term income investing, where total return depends not only on share price performance but also on the steady reinvestment of dividends. Over the 10-year period beginning July 5, 2016 and ending July 1, 2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Realty Income produced a positive total return, though the result was driven far more by income generation than by capital appreciation.

Using dividend reinvestment assumptions, that initial $10,000 position grew to $14,322.75, representing a total return of 43.29% and an average annual return of 3.66%. The figures illustrate a core feature of many net-lease REIT investments: even when the share price is flat or lower over a long holding period, recurring dividends can materially influence the overall outcome.

O 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/05/2016 $10,000



07/05/2016 $14,322



07/01/2026 End date: 07/01/2026 Start price/share: $69.25 End price/share: $61.82 Starting shares: 144.40 Ending shares: 231.79 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.34 Total return: 43.29% Average annual return: 3.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,322.75

Key Takeaways From Realty Income’s 10-Year Return

The headline result is straightforward: a 10-year holding period in Realty Income generated a gain, but not through share price appreciation. The stock price declined from $69.25 to $61.82 over the period, meaning the investment’s positive return came from cash distributions and the compounding effect of reinvesting those distributions into additional shares.

That distinction matters. For income-oriented REITs, price return and total return can diverge significantly. Looking only at the stock’s starting and ending prices would miss the central source of value creation during the period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Realty Income paid $28.34 per share in dividends over the period measured. Assuming those dividends were reinvested, the original 144.40 shares grew to 231.79 shares by the end of the holding period. That increase in share count was a major contributor to the final portfolio value.

In practical terms, dividend reinvestment improved the result in two ways:

It converted periodic cash payouts into additional shares.

It allowed future dividends to be earned on a larger share base, creating a compounding effect over time.

This is especially relevant for monthly dividend payers such as Realty Income, where frequent distributions can steadily build position size when reinvested. Even so, the final annualized return of 3.66% shows that a generous dividend stream does not automatically translate into high long-term total returns when valuation multiples compress or interest-rate conditions weigh on REIT pricing.

Why Realty Income’s Share Price Lagged Despite Dividend Strength

Realty Income is a net-lease REIT, a structure generally associated with predictable rental cash flow, long lease terms, and a strong emphasis on dividend income. Over long periods, however, REIT returns are also shaped by interest rates, financing costs, acquisition economics, and the valuation investors assign to income-producing real estate securities.

That backdrop helps explain why the stock could deliver a positive total return while ending the period below its 2016 share price. When interest rates rise, higher-yielding fixed-income alternatives can become more competitive, and the present value investors assign to REIT cash flows may compress. For acquisitive REITs, a higher cost of capital can also affect growth expectations.

Yield, Current Income, and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.252 per share, Realty Income’s current yield is approximately 5.26% at a share price of $61.82. Measured against the original purchase price of $69.25, that same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 7.60%.

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income an investor would receive based on the stock’s current market price.

shows the income an investor would receive based on the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost shows the current dividend relative to the original purchase price, which can be useful for evaluating how income from a long-held position has evolved over time.

Yield on cost can be informative for historical analysis, but it does not by itself measure present-day opportunity. Current valuation, dividend coverage, balance sheet strength, and expected funds-from-operations growth remain more relevant when assessing prospective returns.

What the 2016-2026 Holding Period Suggests

The 10-year record shows that Realty Income functioned as an income-producing asset first and a capital appreciation vehicle second. The investment remained profitable on a total-return basis because distributions were meaningful and reinvestment added substantially to the share count. At the same time, the modest annualized return underscores that dependable dividends do not eliminate sensitivity to valuation and rate cycles.

For long-duration holders, the central lesson is clear: with Realty Income, total return analysis is essential. Any assessment that excludes dividends would significantly understate the result, while any assessment that focuses only on the payout would overlook the impact of entry valuation and changing market conditions.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch