“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than a short-term price chart. For Best Buy Inc (NYSE: BBY), the long-term picture includes both capital appreciation and a meaningful contribution from reinvested dividends. Using total return data from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in BBY grew to $34,746.71 with dividends reinvested.

That result translates to a total return of 247.42% and an average annual return of 13.26%. The figures underscore a central point in long-horizon equity analysis: for established dividend-paying companies, total return often differs materially from price return alone.

BBY 10-Year Return Details

BBY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/01/2016 $10,000



07/01/2016 $34,746



06/30/2026 End date: 06/30/2026 Start price/share: $31.36 End price/share: $75.88 Starting shares: 318.88 Ending shares: 457.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.40 Total return: 247.42% Average annual return: 13.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,746.71

The above calculation shows that Best Buy generated a strong decade-long total return for a shareholder who reinvested distributions. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividends Affected Best Buy’s Total Return

Price appreciation explains only part of the outcome. Over the period, Best Buy paid a cumulative $27.40 per share in dividends, and the analysis assumes those cash payments were reinvested into additional BBY shares on each ex-dividend date using the closing price. That reinvestment raised the share count from 318.88 shares to 457.85 shares.

This is a useful illustration of how compounding works in practice. Reinvested dividends add incremental shares over time, and those shares can then generate their own future dividends. In long holding periods, that effect can make a substantial difference to ending value, particularly for companies with established dividend programs.

Key Takeaways From a $10,000 Investment in BBY

$10,000 invested in Best Buy on 07/01/2016 grew to $34,746.71 by 06/30/2026.

The total return was 247.42% with dividends reinvested.

The average annual return was 13.26% over the full 10-year period.

Dividend reinvestment increased the holding from 318.88 shares to 457.85 shares.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.84 per share, BBY has a current yield of approximately 5.06% using the cited ending share price of $75.88. A separate measure, yield on cost, compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2016 starting price of $31.36 per share, BBY’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 16.14%. Yield on cost does not measure current valuation or forward return potential, but it does show how dividend growth and a favorable entry price can combine to improve the income profile of a long-held position.

What This 10-Year Return Says About Best Buy Stock

Best Buy’s 10-year result highlights the importance of evaluating mature retailers on more than a headline share-price basis. Operating performance, capital allocation, and dividend policy all feed into shareholder return. For a company such as Best Buy, which has long operated in a competitive consumer electronics market, sustained shareholder gains over a decade suggest that the market rewarded not only earnings generation but also the company’s ability to return capital.

At the same time, historical total return should be separated from future expectations. A strong past result can come from a combination of improving fundamentals, multiple expansion, dividend growth, and favorable reinvestment mechanics. For any forward-looking assessment of BBY stock, the more relevant questions are whether cash flow can continue to support the dividend, how resilient margins are, and how the business navigates demand cycles in consumer electronics.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros