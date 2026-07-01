“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Western Digital Corp (NASD: WDC) delivered an extraordinary five-year total return from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment in WDC would have grown to $119,798.71 over that period. The result highlights how long-term stock performance can be driven overwhelmingly by capital appreciation, with dividends making a comparatively small contribution in this specific case.

The broader lesson is straightforward: when evaluating an equity investment over a multi-year holding period, the key question is not whether the stock will avoid volatility, but whether the underlying business and market position can support materially higher shareholder value over time. Western Digital’s five-year return profile offers a clear example of how powerful that compounding can be when the share price rerates sharply upward.

WDC 5-Year Return at a Glance

WDC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/01/2021 $10,000



07/01/2021 $119,798



06/30/2026 End date: 06/30/2026 Start price/share: $53.56 End price/share: $638.72 Starting shares: 186.71 Ending shares: 187.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.60 Total return: 1,097.90% Average annual return: 64.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $119,798.71

Based on the figures above, Western Digital produced a total return of 1,097.90% over the five-year period, equivalent to an annualized return of 64.32%. Put differently, every $1 invested grew to nearly $12 on a total-return basis by June 30, 2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How the Return Was Generated

The return was driven primarily by share-price appreciation. WDC rose from $53.56 per share at the start of the period to $638.72 at the end. That magnitude of price change accounts for the overwhelming majority of the final investment value.

Dividends played only a modest role. Over the five years covered here, Western Digital paid $0.60 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price. That reinvestment increased the share count from 186.71 shares to 187.55 shares. The added shares contributed to total return, but only at the margin compared with the gain from the stock’s price movement.

Key Takeaways From This WDC Investment Example

A $10,000 investment in WDC on 07/01/2021 grew to $119,798.71 by 06/30/2026.

Total return was 1,097.90% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return over the period was 64.32%.

Most of the gain came from capital appreciation rather than dividend income.

The share count rose modestly from reinvested dividends, from 186.71 to 187.55 shares.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.60 per share, WDC has a current yield of approximately 0.09% using the ending share price of $638.72. Measured against the original purchase price of $53.56 per share, that same annual dividend translates into a yield on cost of roughly 1.12%.

These two yield measures answer different questions. Current yield shows what a new buyer would earn at the recent market price. Yield on cost shows what the current dividend represents relative to the original entry price. In this case, both figures underscore that Western Digital’s five-year shareholder return was not an income story; it was a capital appreciation story.

What This Five-Year Return Illustrates

Looking backward at a standout result can be useful, not because it predicts the next five years, but because it clarifies the sources of return. For Western Digital, the exercise shows the difference between a stock with a low dividend yield and a stock with strong total-return performance. A company does not need to be a high-yield payer to generate significant shareholder value if the market substantially revalues its earnings power, assets, or strategic position.

It also reinforces the importance of separating short-term price fluctuations from multi-year outcomes. Stocks capable of producing exceptional long-term returns rarely move in a straight line, and the discipline to hold through volatility is often central to realizing the full compounding effect.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers