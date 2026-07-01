“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can change how an equity investment is evaluated. Instead of focusing on short-term price volatility, a 20-year view emphasizes business durability, capital allocation, dividends, and the compounding effect of reinvestment. In that context, Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) offers a useful case study in long-term total return.

If $10,000 had been invested in Loews stock on 07/03/2006 and dividends had been reinvested throughout the holding period, that investment would have grown to $35,248.61 as of 06/30/2026. That equates to a total return of 252.24% and an average annual return of 6.50%.

Loews 20-Year Return at a Glance

L 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/03/2006 $10,000



07/03/2006 $35,248



06/30/2026 End date: 06/30/2026 Start price/share: $35.87 End price/share: $113.21 Starting shares: 278.78 Ending shares: 311.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.04 Total return: 252.24% Average annual return: 6.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,248.61

As the table shows, the combination of share price appreciation and reinvested dividends produced a meaningful long-term gain. The stock price rose from $35.87 to $113.21 over the period, while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 278.78 to 311.14. That additional share accumulation is an important part of the ending value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

Loews is a diversified holding company, and its long-term return profile tends to reflect a mix of operating performance, capital discipline, and balance-sheet resilience rather than a high current dividend yield. That matters when interpreting the result above: this was not primarily a yield-driven compounding story. Most of the gain came from the underlying value of the business over time, with dividends providing a smaller but still positive contribution.

Over the 20-year period shown above, Loews paid $5.04 per share in cumulative dividends. Because the calculation assumes those distributions were reinvested on each ex-dividend date using the closing price, the dividends increased the investor’s ownership stake gradually over time. That is the mechanical basis of dividend compounding: each reinvestment purchases incremental shares, and those additional shares can then generate their own future dividends and participate in any further price appreciation.

Loews Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.25 per share, L has a current yield of approximately 0.22% using the $113.21 ending share price shown above. Using the original purchase price of $35.87 per share, the same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 0.61%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how an investor’s income stream relates to an original entry price, but it should be viewed as a descriptive metric rather than a valuation tool. For current capital allocation decisions, the more relevant measures are the stock’s present yield, business fundamentals, valuation, and expected future returns.

Key Takeaways

For investors reviewing Loews stock through a long-term lens, the historical record here highlights several points:

Loews turned a $10,000 investment in 2006 into $35,248.61 by 06/30/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return was 252.24%, equal to an average annual return of 6.50%.

Dividend income contributed to results, but the return profile was driven more by long-term capital appreciation than by yield.

Reinvestment increased the share count from 278.78 to 311.14, demonstrating the cumulative effect of compounding over extended holding periods.

Long-horizon return analysis is useful precisely because it strips away much of the noise that dominates shorter time frames. In the case of Loews, the outcome underscores how patient ownership, modest dividend reinvestment, and sustained business value can combine into a materially larger investment over time.