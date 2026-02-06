The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

COP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/06/2006 $10,000



02/06/2006 $42,909



02/05/2026 End date: 02/05/2026 Start price/share: $47.84 End price/share: $104.98 Starting shares: 209.03 Ending shares: 408.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.25 Total return: 328.98% Average annual return: 7.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,909.62

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $42,909.62 today (as of 02/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 328.98% (something to think about: how might COP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that ConocoPhillips paid investors a total of $43.25/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.36/share, we calculate that COP has a current yield of approximately 3.20%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.36 against the original $47.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.69%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle