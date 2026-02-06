“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into PayPal Holdings Inc (NASD: PYPL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|02/08/2016
|
|End date:
|02/05/2026
|Start price/share:
|$33.61
|End price/share:
|$39.90
|Starting shares:
|297.53
|Ending shares:
|298.22
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.14
|Total return:
|18.99%
|Average annual return:
|1.75%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,894.44
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,894.44 today (as of 02/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 18.99% (something to think about: how might PYPL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that PayPal Holdings Inc paid investors a total of $0.14/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .56/share, we calculate that PYPL has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .56 against the original $33.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.17%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch