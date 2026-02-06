“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into PayPal Holdings Inc (NASD: PYPL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

PYPL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/08/2016 $10,000



02/08/2016 $11,894



02/05/2026 End date: 02/05/2026 Start price/share: $33.61 End price/share: $39.90 Starting shares: 297.53 Ending shares: 298.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.14 Total return: 18.99% Average annual return: 1.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,894.44

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,894.44 today (as of 02/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 18.99% (something to think about: how might PYPL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that PayPal Holdings Inc paid investors a total of $0.14/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .56/share, we calculate that PYPL has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .56 against the original $33.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.17%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch