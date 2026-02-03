“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) back in 2021: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

BK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/03/2021 $10,000



02/03/2021 $34,092



02/02/2026 End date: 02/02/2026 Start price/share: $41.06 End price/share: $121.61 Starting shares: 243.55 Ending shares: 280.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.30 Total return: 240.87% Average annual return: 27.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,092.14

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $34,092.14 today (as of 02/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 240.87% (something to think about: how might BK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Bank of New York Mellon Corp paid investors a total of $8.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.12/share, we calculate that BK has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.12 against the original $41.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros