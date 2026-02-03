“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) back in 2021: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|02/03/2021
|
|End date:
|02/02/2026
|Start price/share:
|$41.06
|End price/share:
|$121.61
|Starting shares:
|243.55
|Ending shares:
|280.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.30
|Total return:
|240.87%
|Average annual return:
|27.80%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$34,092.14
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $34,092.14 today (as of 02/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 240.87% (something to think about: how might BK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Bank of New York Mellon Corp paid investors a total of $8.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.12/share, we calculate that BK has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.12 against the original $41.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros