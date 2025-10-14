One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

NVDA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/14/2015 $10,000



10/14/2015 $2,847,713



10/13/2025 End date: 10/13/2025 Start price/share: $0.68 End price/share: $188.32 Starting shares: 14,705.88 Ending shares: 15,125.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.19 Total return: 28,384.58% Average annual return: 75.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $2,847,713.91

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 75.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $2,847,713.91 today (as of 10/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 28,384.58% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.19/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.94%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros