“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. For shareholders of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM), the past decade has been a strong example of how price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce outsized total returns. Looking back to April 2016, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Iron Mountain stock would have grown substantially by April 2026.

Iron Mountain 10-Year Return Summary

IRM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/25/2016 $10,000



04/25/2016 $56,660



04/23/2026 End date: 04/23/2026 Start price/share: $35.50 End price/share: $116.12 Starting shares: 281.69 Ending shares: 487.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.36 Total return: 466.56% Average annual return: 18.94% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,660.36

The result is straightforward: Iron Mountain delivered an annualized total return of 18.94% over the period shown, turning $10,000 into $56,660.36 as of 04/23/2026. On a cumulative basis, that represents a total return of 466.56%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

Iron Mountain’s 10-year performance came from two sources: capital appreciation and dividends. The stock price rose from $35.50 to $116.12, but the full investment outcome was meaningfully enhanced by cash distributions that were reinvested into additional shares.

Over the period, the calculation attributes $25.36 per share in reinvested dividends. That matters because dividend reinvestment increases share count over time, allowing subsequent dividends to be earned on a larger base. In this example, the original 281.69 shares grew to 487.91 shares by the end of the period. That expansion in ownership helps explain why total return materially exceeded price return alone.

Key Takeaways at a Glance

A $10,000 investment in Iron Mountain in April 2016 grew to $56,660.36 by April 2026.

Total return was 466.56%, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The annualized total return was 18.94%.

Share count increased from 281.69 to 487.91 through dividend reinvestment.

Current income metrics remain relevant when evaluating long-term holding results.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.456 per share, IRM has a current yield of approximately 2.98% using the ending share price shown above. A separate way to view the income profile is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the $35.50 starting share price, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 8.39%. That figure does not describe the return available to a new buyer today; instead, it illustrates how a growing stream of dividends can become more meaningful over time for an investor who established a position years earlier.

Why Iron Mountain Has Been an Unusual REIT Story

Iron Mountain is often viewed through the lens of income investing, but its business model is more specialized than that of a conventional property owner. The company built its franchise around physical records storage and information management, businesses characterized by recurring revenue, high customer retention, and substantial switching costs. Over time, it has also expanded into adjacent areas including data centers, giving the company exposure to digital infrastructure alongside its legacy storage operations.

That combination helps explain why Iron Mountain has attracted attention from investors seeking both income and business durability. The market’s reassessment of the company over the last decade likely reflects more than a simple increase in dividend payments. It also reflects the value investors have assigned to stable cash flows, contractual revenue, and the potential for growth beyond paper records storage.

What This 10-Year Return Example Shows

The Iron Mountain example highlights a broader point about long-duration equity returns. For businesses with persistent cash generation and regular dividends, the compounding effect can become substantial over a decade. Even when an investment begins with a moderate dividend yield, reinvestment and share count growth can materially change the final outcome.

It also underscores the importance of evaluating total return rather than focusing only on the stock chart. Price appreciation tells part of the story; dividends, reinvestment mechanics, and the timing of distributions often determine a meaningful share of the final result.

Here’s one more investment quote:

“As time goes on, I get more and more convinced that the right method of investment is to put fairly large sums into enterprises which one thinks one knows something about and in the management of which one thoroughly believes.” — John Maynard Keynes