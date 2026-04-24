“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock has created durable shareholder value rather than simply benefiting from short-term market momentum. Looking back to 2021, an investor who bought F5 Inc shares (NASD: FFIV) and held through April 2026 would have generated a positive return, driven entirely by share price appreciation rather than dividends.

F5 is best known for application delivery, security, and multi-cloud infrastructure software and services. That positioning has made the stock relevant to investors tracking enterprise networking, cybersecurity-adjacent spending, and the broader shift toward hybrid and distributed application environments. Over this five-year period, the market ultimately rewarded the company with a solid, if not exceptional, compounded return.

FFIV Five-Year Investment Result

FFIV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/26/2021 $10,000



04/26/2021 $14,230



04/23/2026 End date: 04/23/2026 Start price/share: $210.74 End price/share: $299.89 Starting shares: 47.45 Ending shares: 47.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 42.30% Average annual return: 7.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,230.99

A $10,000 investment in F5 on 04/26/2021 would have grown to $14,230.99 by 04/23/2026. That equates to a total return of 42.30% and an annualized return of 7.32%, based on the figures above. Because F5 does not pay a dividend, the result reflects capital appreciation alone rather than income or reinvestment effects.

What Drove the Return

The mechanics of this result are straightforward: the stock price rose from $210.74 to $299.89 over the period, while the share count remained unchanged at 47.45 shares. In practical terms, that means the entire gain came from the market assigning a higher value to the business over time.

For a company such as F5, long-run shareholder returns tend to be shaped by a combination of factors:

Revenue mix and recurring software exposure: Investors often place a higher value on revenue streams that are subscription-based, software-oriented, and less dependent on one-time hardware cycles.

Investors often place a higher value on revenue streams that are subscription-based, software-oriented, and less dependent on one-time hardware cycles. Security and application services demand: Spending tied to application security, traffic management, and cloud complexity can support more durable enterprise demand.

Spending tied to application security, traffic management, and cloud complexity can support more durable enterprise demand. Margin profile and cash generation: Over time, valuation tends to respond to whether revenue growth converts into operating leverage and free cash flow.

Over time, valuation tends to respond to whether revenue growth converts into operating leverage and free cash flow. Valuation at entry: Five-year returns are not determined solely by business execution; the price paid at the start materially affects the eventual compounded outcome.

How to Interpret a 7.32% Annualized Return

An annualized return of 7.32% is respectable, particularly over a period that included changing interest-rate conditions, shifting software valuations, and uneven sentiment toward enterprise technology stocks. At the same time, it also illustrates that a positive five-year outcome does not necessarily imply an uninterrupted or low-volatility path.

That distinction matters. A stock can deliver an acceptable long-term result while still experiencing meaningful drawdowns along the way. For investors evaluating F5 today, the more useful question is not simply whether the stock rose over the last five years, but whether the company’s current earnings power, competitive position, and valuation support further compounding from the present level.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $14,230.99

$14,230.99 Total return: 42.30%

42.30% Annualized return: 7.32%

7.32% Dividend contribution: None

The above figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“History provides a crucial insight regarding market crises: they are inevitable, painful and ultimately surmountable.” — Shelby Davis