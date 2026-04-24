“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can produce a very different result from the short-term price swings that often dominate market attention. That is especially true when evaluating total return, which combines share price appreciation with dividends and the effect of reinvestment. For CRH plc (NYSE: CRH), a $10,000 investment initiated in April 2021 delivered a strong five-year outcome by April 2026.

CRH is one of the world’s largest building materials companies, with operations spanning aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and other infrastructure-related products. As a result, the stock is often viewed through the lens of construction activity, infrastructure spending, pricing power in heavy materials, and the broader economic cycle. Over this period, shareholders benefited from both capital gains and dividend reinvestment.

CRH Five-Year Return Summary

CRH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/26/2021 $10,000



04/26/2021 $27,757



04/23/2026 End date: 04/23/2026 Start price/share: $47.71 End price/share: $117.16 Starting shares: 209.60 Ending shares: 236.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.98 Total return: 177.54% Average annual return: 22.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,757.63

The result was straightforward: a $10,000 investment in CRH stock on 04/26/2021 would have grown to $27,757.63 by 04/23/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 177.54% and an annualized return of 22.68%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove CRH’s Total Return?

Most of the gain came from share price appreciation. CRH’s stock price rose from $47.71 to $117.16 over the measurement period, reflecting a substantial revaluation in addition to business growth and cash generation. Dividends added a second layer of return, with $6.98 per share paid over the five years and assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment mattered. The original 209.60 shares grew to 236.89 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the dividend stream did not simply provide cash income; it also increased the investor’s ownership stake, which then participated in the stock’s subsequent appreciation.

For cyclical industrial and materials companies, this distinction is important. Total return can differ meaningfully from price return alone, particularly when dividends are consistently paid and reinvested across multiple years.

CRH Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share, CRH had an indicated current yield of approximately 1.33% at the ending share price. That is a modest current yield, but it tells only part of the story.

A useful supplemental measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $47.71 starting share price, CRH’s $1.56 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.79%.

In concise terms:

Current yield measures dividend income relative to today’s share price.

Yield on cost measures dividend income relative to the original purchase price.

For successful long-term holdings, yield on cost can rise even when the current yield remains relatively low.

Why the Five-Year View Matters

CRH’s five-year outcome is a useful illustration of how long-term results often emerge from a combination of operating performance, valuation changes, and disciplined reinvestment. A short holding period may capture little more than market sentiment. A multi-year holding period is more likely to reflect the economics of the business itself.

That is particularly relevant for a company tied to construction and infrastructure markets, where demand conditions, pricing, input costs, and capital allocation decisions can play out over full business cycles rather than calendar quarters. Over time, dividend reinvestment can further amplify those returns by steadily increasing share count.

Put simply, CRH stock rewarded patience during this period. The combination of rising share price and reinvested dividends turned a standard $10,000 allocation into nearly $27,800 over five years.

One more piece of investment wisdom is worth keeping in view:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger