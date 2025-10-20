“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/20/2020
|
|End date:
|10/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$257.34
|End price/share:
|$303.66
|Starting shares:
|38.86
|Ending shares:
|38.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|18.00%
|Average annual return:
|3.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,800.32
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,800.32 today (as of 10/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 18.00% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell