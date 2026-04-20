“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough for business fundamentals, capital allocation, and dividend policy to matter more than short-term market noise. That makes BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) a useful case study in long-term total return. The question here is straightforward: what would a $10,000 investment in BLK made in April 2021 be worth today, assuming dividends were reinvested?

Using the figures below, that initial $10,000 investment grew to $14,741.50 as of 04/17/2026. That translates to a 47.42% cumulative total return, or 8.08% annualized, with dividend reinvestment contributing meaningfully to the final outcome.

BLK 5-Year Return Details

BLK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/20/2021 $10,000



04/20/2021 $14,741



04/17/2026 End date: 04/17/2026 Start price/share: $804.96 End price/share: $1,052.14 Starting shares: 12.42 Ending shares: 14.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $98.88 Total return: 47.42% Average annual return: 8.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,741.50

In practical terms, BLK delivered a solid positive five-year result even though the starting point in 2021 came after a strong post-pandemic market rebound and at a relatively elevated share price. The increase from $804.96 to $1,052.14 per share accounts for part of the gain, but the full return was enhanced by reinvested dividends, which increased the share count from 12.42 to 14.01.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove BlackRock’s Total Return?

BlackRock is not simply a dividend stock; it is a global asset manager whose earnings power is tied to assets under management, market levels, net inflows, product mix, and operating leverage. Over a multi-year period, shareholder return typically comes from three sources:

Share price appreciation as earnings and valuation evolve over time.

as earnings and valuation evolve over time. Cash dividends paid to shareholders on a recurring basis.

paid to shareholders on a recurring basis. Dividend reinvestment, which compounds returns by purchasing additional shares.

That framework is especially relevant for BLK. Asset managers tend to be sensitive to market cycles, but they also benefit from scale, recurring fee revenue, and strong cash generation. For long-term holders, the dividend can be an important stabilizer, particularly when reinvested during periods of market volatility.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

Over the five-year period examined here, investors received $98.88 per share in dividends. In this analysis, those distributions are assumed to have been reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price, which is why the ending share count exceeds the original share count.

This is a critical distinction. Looking only at the share price would understate the investment outcome. Total return captures both price movement and the cash that the business returned to shareholders. For dividend-paying companies such as BlackRock, that is the more complete measure of performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $22.92 per share, BLK has a current yield of approximately 2.18% using the ending share price shown above.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting share price of $804.96, the implied yield on cost is about 2.85%.

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. Why it matters: yield on cost shows how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

What This 5-Year BLK Return Suggests

The main takeaway is not simply that BLK rose over five years. It is that a high-quality, dividend-paying financial stock can produce respectable long-term returns even when the entry point is not obviously cheap, provided the underlying business continues to grow earnings and distribute capital efficiently.

For BlackRock, future returns will likely depend on a familiar set of variables: equity and bond market direction, client flows, fee pressure across investment products, the pace of growth in ETFs and private markets, and management’s ability to convert scale into durable profitability. Those are the factors that will determine whether the next five years resemble the last one, exceed it, or fall short.

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde