“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of how a business, its capital returns, and the commodity cycle interact over time. For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), that test produced an unusually subdued result: an investment made in April 2016 was essentially flat by April 2026, even after including dividend reinvestment. That outcome highlights a central feature of long-term energy investing: total return can be shaped as much by entry point, balance-sheet decisions, and commodity volatility as by the underlying asset base.

OXY 10-Year Return Snapshot

OXY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2016 $10,000



04/21/2016 $10,020



04/20/2026 End date: 04/20/2026 Start price/share: $74.62 End price/share: $54.48 Starting shares: 134.01 Ending shares: 183.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.77 Total return: 0.18% Average annual return: 0.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,020.02

The result is straightforward. A $10,000 investment in Occidental Petroleum on 04/21/2016 would have grown to $10,020.02 by 04/20/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 0.18% and an annualized return of 0.02%. In practical terms, the investment preserved capital on a nominal basis, but delivered almost no compounded growth over the full decade.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Flat 10-Year Return?

The return profile reflects two offsetting forces. First, Occidental Petroleum paid meaningful cash dividends over the period, with $15.77 per share reinvested in this analysis. That income stream increased the share count from 134.01 to 183.88 shares. Second, the stock price declined from $74.62 to $54.48, which largely erased the benefit of those reinvested dividends.

This is a useful reminder that dividend-paying energy stocks do not necessarily produce strong long-term total returns simply because they distribute cash. If the share price weakens materially over time, or if the business passes through periods of heavy capital strain, dividends can offset only part of the decline.

Why Occidental Petroleum Has Been a Cyclical Holding

Occidental Petroleum operates in an industry where long-term shareholder returns are highly sensitive to oil and gas prices. That creates wider swings in cash flow, capital allocation, and valuation than investors typically see in less cyclical sectors. For an integrated or upstream-heavy energy company, a 10-year period can include multiple commodity regimes, each affecting earnings power and dividend capacity differently.

Occidental’s decade also spanned an especially turbulent period for the sector, including the post-2014 oil downturn, the 2020 pandemic shock, and the subsequent recovery in crude prices. The company additionally undertook major strategic moves during that time, most notably the Anadarko acquisition, which materially affected leverage, financial flexibility, and market perception. Those factors help explain why a decade that included substantial dividend income still resulted in a near-flat overall outcome.

Dividend Reinvestment Matters, but It Did Not Change the Conclusion

For this exercise, dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional OXY shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That matters because reinvestment changes the economics of the holding period in two ways:

It increases the investor’s share count over time.

It allows later dividends to be earned on a larger base of shares.

It captures more upside if the stock eventually recovers after periods of weakness.

Even with those benefits, the ending value barely exceeded the original $10,000 investment. That indicates the underlying share-price performance was weak enough to overwhelm most of the advantage created by dividend reinvestment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, OXY has a current yield of approximately 1.91% at the ending share price of $54.48. Using the original purchase price of $74.62, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 2.56%.

Those two figures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income return available at today’s share price.

shows the income return available at today’s share price. Yield on cost shows the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price.

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure, but it should not be confused with forward return potential. Future results will depend on the path of commodity prices, production economics, balance-sheet priorities, and management’s capital-allocation decisions rather than on the historical purchase price.

Key Takeaways From This OXY 10-Year Investment

A $10,000 investment in Occidental Petroleum in April 2016 grew to just $10,020.02 by April 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The stock delivered a total return of 0.18% and an average annual return of 0.02%.

Dividend income was substantial, but it was largely offset by a lower ending share price.

The result illustrates how cyclical energy equities can produce muted long-term returns even across a full decade.

In short, an investor who bought Occidental Petroleum in 2016 may be pleased to have avoided a permanent nominal loss, but the decade-long record is difficult to describe as a strong compounding success. The broader lesson is that in commodity-sensitive businesses, total return depends not only on dividends and patience, but also on the valuation paid at entry and the path of the cycle that follows.