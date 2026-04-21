“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of how a large, defensive dividend stock performs through changing market conditions. For Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), a $10,000 investment made on 04/21/2021 and held through 04/20/2026 produced a positive total return, with dividends providing a meaningful share of the outcome.

Using dividend reinvestment, that initial $10,000 grew to $11,980.50 over the period. That represents a total return of 19.81% and an average annual return of 3.68%. The result highlights a core feature of Procter & Gamble stock: over multi-year periods, returns are often driven not only by share-price appreciation, but also by the steady contribution of cash dividends.

PG 5-Year Return Details

PG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2021 $10,000



04/21/2021 $11,980



04/20/2026 End date: 04/20/2026 Start price/share: $136.85 End price/share: $144.49 Starting shares: 73.07 Ending shares: 82.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.15 Total return: 19.81% Average annual return: 3.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,980.50

The calculation indicates that a buy-and-hold investment in PG was profitable over the period, but modest by equity-market standards. Share-price appreciation alone was limited, rising from $136.85 to $144.49. The stronger contributor to total return was the reinvestment of dividends, which increased the share count from 73.07 to 82.92.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividends Matter in PG Total Return

Dividends are central to the investment case for Procter & Gamble. Over the five-year period shown above, the company paid $19.15 per share in dividends. For a mature consumer staples company, that recurring cash distribution can represent a substantial portion of investor returns, especially in periods when valuation multiples are stable or compressing.

Dividend reinvestment also changes the economics of long-term ownership. Rather than simply collecting income, reinvestment converts cash payouts into additional shares, which then generate their own future dividends. In this case, that compounding effect lifted the ending share count by nearly 10 shares relative to the starting position.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.354 per share, PG has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.01%. That figure measures the annualized dividend against the recent share price and is one of the primary benchmarks income-focused investors use when comparing dividend stocks.

Yield on cost answers a different question: what does the current annual dividend represent relative to the original purchase price? Using the 04/21/2021 entry price of $136.85 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.18%.

At a glance: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value after 5 years: $11,980.50

Total return with dividends reinvested: 19.81%

Average annual return: 3.68%

Current annualized dividend rate: $4.354 per share

Current dividend yield: approximately 3.01%

Yield on original cost basis: approximately 3.18%

What the 5-Year Result Suggests

The five-year return profile underscores the role PG often plays in a portfolio. Procter & Gamble is generally viewed less as a high-growth equity and more as a durable large-cap business with resilient brands, recurring household demand, and a long record of capital returns through dividends. In that context, the company’s return pattern over this period is consistent with a lower-volatility, income-supported equity rather than a momentum-driven stock.

That distinction matters when evaluating performance. A 19.81% total return over five years may appear unremarkable in isolation, but it reflects a business model built around stability, cash generation, and shareholder distributions. For long-term holders, the key variables are often dividend growth, payout sustainability, pricing power, and the valuation paid at entry.

Another quote worth considering in the context of long-horizon investing:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman