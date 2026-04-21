“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) illustrates how total return is built over time through both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. Using a 20-year holding period beginning on 04/21/2006, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in BK grew to $58,621.17 by 04/20/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That result translates to a cumulative total return of 485.81% and an average annual return of 9.24%. The exercise is useful not simply as a backward-looking performance snapshot, but as a reminder that compounding in financial stocks often depends on patience, disciplined reinvestment, and the ability to hold through multiple market cycles.

BK 20-Year Return Details

BK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2006 $10,000



04/21/2006 $58,621



04/20/2026 End date: 04/20/2026 Start price/share: $36.27 End price/share: $135.37 Starting shares: 275.71 Ending shares: 432.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.91 Total return: 485.81% Average annual return: 9.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,621.17

What Drove BK’s 20-Year Total Return?

The headline result reflects three separate forces:

Share-price appreciation: BK rose from $36.27 to $135.37 over the period.

BK rose from $36.27 to $135.37 over the period. Cash dividends: Bank of New York Mellon paid a cumulative $19.91 per share in dividends during the holding period.

Bank of New York Mellon paid a cumulative $19.91 per share in dividends during the holding period. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 275.71 shares to 432.75 shares.

That last point is especially important. Price return alone does not capture the full economics of a long-term equity investment, particularly in a company with a regular dividend. Reinvestment allowed each cash distribution to purchase additional shares, which then generated their own future dividends. Over extended periods, that incremental compounding can materially widen the gap between price return and total return.

The figures above were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, using closing prices on ex-dividend dates for reinvestment assumptions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, BK has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.57% using the stated ending share price of $135.37. That is the forward-looking cash yield implied by the stock’s recent payout rate and current market price.

A different lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $36.27, BK’s current annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 4.33%.

These two measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, based on the current annualized dividend.

shows what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, based on the current annualized dividend. Yield on cost shows how the present dividend stream compares with the original purchase price paid years earlier.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating the income growth achieved by long-held positions, although it should not replace current valuation analysis when assessing a stock today.

Why a Two-Decade Holding Period Matters

A 20-year span in a large financial institution includes very different operating environments: changing interest-rate cycles, credit conditions, regulatory regimes, recessionary periods, and equity market recoveries. For a custody bank and financial-services platform such as Bank of New York Mellon, long-term returns are shaped not only by earnings growth, but also by capital allocation, dividend policy, and resilience across those cycles.

That is why annualized return is often more informative than the cumulative percentage gain alone. A 485.81% total return is substantial, but the annualized return of 9.24% offers a clearer basis for comparison against other long-duration investments and alternative uses of capital.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in BK on 04/21/2006 grew to $58,621.17 by 04/20/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The investment produced a 485.81% total return and a 9.24% average annual return.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 275.71 to 432.75 shares.

At a current annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, BK’s current yield is about 1.57% and yield on cost is about 4.33%.

Viewed through the lens of total return, BK’s long-term performance shows how reinvested dividends and time can work together to transform a moderate initial investment into a meaningfully larger holding.

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham