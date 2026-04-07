“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a 10-year holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider an investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Long holding periods place greater emphasis on a company’s ability to generate and grow cash flows, preserve balance sheet strength, and compound shareholder returns over time, rather than on short-term price movements.

Against that backdrop, we examine how a long-term strategy would have worked for investors in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F). Specifically, we look at a hypothetical $10,000 investment made in Ford shares on 04/07/2016 and held through 04/06/2026, with all dividends reinvested.

F 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/07/2016 $10,000



04/07/2016 $15,665



04/06/2026 End date: 04/06/2026 Start price/share: $12.52 End price/share: $11.61 Starting shares: 798.72 Ending shares: 1,349.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.11 Total return: 56.70% Average annual return: 4.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,665.89

The above analysis shows that a 10-year investment in Ford shares, with dividends reinvested, produced an annualized rate of return of 4.59%. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 04/07/2016 would have grown to $15,665.89 as of 04/06/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 56.70%. On a price-only basis, however, the picture is more muted: the share price declined from $12.52 to $11.61 over the period, underscoring that dividends and reinvestment were the primary drivers of shareholder value.

For context, this 4.59% annualized total return trails the performance of broad U.S. equity benchmarks over the same decade, as major indices benefited from a long bull market, growth in technology and communication services, and multiple expansion. Nevertheless, Ford delivered a positive real return in an industry that has faced cyclical demand, rising input costs, and substantial capital requirements tied to electrification and autonomous technologies.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.] Investors should note that the figures incorporate reinvested dividends and do not reflect taxes, transaction costs, or individual investor circumstances.

Dividend Reinvestment as a Return Driver

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is whether to reinvest dividends. Over the 10-year period in question, Ford Motor Co. paid a cumulative $6.11 per share in dividends. For the analysis above, we assume that the investor reinvests all dividends into additional shares of Ford stock; the reinvestment is modeled using the closing price on the ex-dividend date for each dividend.

This reinvestment policy is what allowed the investor’s share count to grow from 798.72 shares at the outset to 1,349.67 shares at the end of the period, despite a share price in 2026 that was modestly below the 2016 entry point. The compounding effect of reinvested dividends is particularly important for income-oriented investors in mature, capital-intensive sectors where price appreciation may be constrained by economic cyclicality and competition.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.60 per share, we calculate that F has a current yield of approximately 5.17%. That level of cash yield places Ford toward the higher end of the yield spectrum among large-cap U.S. industrials and is consistent with the stock’s positioning as an income-oriented rather than growth-oriented holding.

Another interesting datapoint is yield on cost — that is, the current annualized dividend of $0.60 expressed as a percentage of the original $12.52 per-share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.79%, meaning the original capital deployed in 2016 is now generating an annual cash flow rate of 4.79% before any reinvestment. (Investors sometimes track this figure as a way to gauge how effectively dividend growth has enhanced the cash-generating power of their initial investment.)

It is important to distinguish between yield on cost and current yield. Yield on cost is specific to the individual investor’s entry price; current yield is based on today’s market price and is the more relevant metric for prospective investors evaluating the stock now.

Ford’s 10-Year Journey: Key Fundamental Themes

From 2016 through 2026, Ford navigated a period of significant change for the global automotive industry. While the table above focuses strictly on shareholder returns, long-horizon investors would have lived through several important fundamental developments:

Product and portfolio transition. Ford rationalized parts of its traditional sedan portfolio in North America, emphasizing trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles where the company has historically enjoyed stronger pricing power and brand equity.

Ford rationalized parts of its traditional sedan portfolio in North America, emphasizing trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles where the company has historically enjoyed stronger pricing power and brand equity. Electrification and software. The company committed substantial capital to electric vehicles (EVs) and connected technologies, including all-electric models under the Mustang and F-Series brands, while investing in software-enabled services aimed at commercial fleets.

The company committed substantial capital to electric vehicles (EVs) and connected technologies, including all-electric models under the Mustang and F-Series brands, while investing in software-enabled services aimed at commercial fleets. Balance sheet and capital allocation. Management sought to balance sizable investment needs with the maintenance of an investment-grade balance sheet and a competitive cash dividend. Periods of cyclical pressure and macroeconomic uncertainty led to a reassessment of the dividend at times, including reductions and subsequent rebuilds as operating conditions improved.

Management sought to balance sizable investment needs with the maintenance of an investment-grade balance sheet and a competitive cash dividend. Periods of cyclical pressure and macroeconomic uncertainty led to a reassessment of the dividend at times, including reductions and subsequent rebuilds as operating conditions improved. Macroeconomic and industry cycles. The decade included shifts in consumer demand, supply-chain disruptions, and phases of rising interest rates that affected both vehicle affordability and financing costs. For an automaker with large fixed costs, such swings can materially influence earnings and, by extension, the sustainability and growth of its dividend.

From a total-return perspective, these factors collectively resulted in modest price performance but a meaningful stream of distributions. Investors who elected to reinvest those distributions benefited from share accumulation at varying prices, which cushioned the impact of a relatively flat underlying share price over the period.

How Might Ford Shares Perform Over the Next 10 Years?

The forward-looking question for investors is how Ford shares might perform over the next decade. While the historical record provides useful context, future returns will depend on variables that are inherently uncertain, including:

the pace and profitability of EV adoption across key markets;

execution on cost-efficiency initiatives and platform consolidation;

the competitive landscape in both internal-combustion and electric segments;

capital allocation between dividends, share repurchases, and strategic investment; and

the strength of the global economic cycle and credit conditions.

Investors applying a Buffett-style 10-year lens to Ford will likely focus less on short-term delivery volumes and more on whether the company can sustainably earn its cost of capital through a full cycle while maintaining or growing its dividend. Given the capital intensity of the automotive sector, prudent leverage and disciplined capital allocation will remain central to any long-term investment thesis.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results. The 4.59% annualized return observed from 2016 to 2026 is one specific path through history, incorporating a particular starting valuation, a specific sequence of macro developments, and an assumed policy of full dividend reinvestment.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks