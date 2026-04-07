Warren Buffett’s observation about “forever” holding periods underscores a central discipline for long-term investors: focusing on the durability of a business and management team rather than short-term price moves. A practical way to evaluate this mindset is to ask, before purchasing any stock, whether we could realistically hold it for twenty years or more.

Suppose a buy-and-hold investor applied that framework to C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASD: CHRW) back in 2006. An investor committing $10,000 on 04/07/2006, and then actually holding the position for two full decades with dividends reinvested, would have experienced the results summarized below.

CHRW 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/07/2006 $10,000



04/07/2006 $49,677



04/06/2026 End date: 04/06/2026 Start price/share: $52.29 End price/share: $169.01 Starting shares: 191.24 Ending shares: 294.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.18 Total return: 396.96% Average annual return: 8.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,677.29

As shown above, over the full twenty-year horizon the investment result was strong, with an annualized rate of return of 8.34%. That would have turned a $10,000 investment made on 04/07/2006 into $49,677.29 by 04/06/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 396.96%. For investors thinking in Buffett’s terms, the natural follow-up question is how C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. might perform over the next two decades, recognizing that past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Role of Dividends and Compounding

Beyond share price appreciation, a key component of CHRW’s total return over this period was income. Over the 20 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. paid a cumulative $33.18 per share in dividends to shareholders. Reinvesting those distributions back into additional shares allowed the position to grow from 191.24 shares initially to 294.04 shares by the end date, illustrating the power of a disciplined dividend reinvestment plan.

Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be an effective way to compound returns, particularly in stable, cash-generative businesses. The calculations above assume reinvestment of each dividend at the closing price on the applicable ex-dividend date, in line with the methodology of the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator that was used to generate these figures.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.52 per share, we calculate that CHRW has a current yield of approximately 1.49% on the end-date share price. Another useful datapoint for long-term investors is “yield on cost.” This metric compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Expressing the current annualized dividend of $2.52 against the original $52.29 per-share cost produces a yield on cost of 2.85%. Over time, steady dividend increases can turn an initially modest yield into a much more meaningful cash return relative to an investor’s original outlay.

Business Context: What Stood Behind Those Returns

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is one of the largest third-party logistics providers in North America, operating as a non-asset-based freight broker that matches shippers and carriers across truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, ocean, and air. Over the last two decades, the company has benefited from structural trends such as globalization of supply chains, the continued shift toward outsourced logistics solutions, and growing demand for technology-enabled transportation management.

Because CHRW primarily acts as an intermediary rather than owning a large fleet of trucks or vessels, its model tends to be relatively asset-light, with an emphasis on matching supply and demand, managing relationships, and using data and technology to optimize routing and pricing. This has historically supported solid returns on invested capital and the capacity to return cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

The 20-year return profile illustrated here, including both capital appreciation and a rising stream of dividends, reflects that underlying business performance across multiple freight cycles, as well as through major macroeconomic periods such as the 2008‑2009 financial crisis, the long post-crisis expansion, and the disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent normalization in freight markets.

Comparing the 8.34% Annualized Return

An annualized return of 8.34% over two decades is broadly in line with long-run equity returns and would have meaningfully outpaced inflation over the same period. While an investor might have achieved higher returns during certain bull markets in more cyclical or higher-growth names, the CHRW outcome highlights the potential of a relatively steady, dividend-paying industrial business to deliver competitive results over a full market cycle.

Importantly, the compounding effect is visible when comparing price-only gains to total return. The increase in the share price from $52.29 to $169.01 represents substantial appreciation on its own. However, the inclusion of reinvested dividends, which led to a larger share count and incremental income each year, lifted the total return to nearly four times the original capital. For investors who emphasize total return rather than solely price change, this distinction is material.

Lessons for Long-Term, Dividend-Focused Investors

The CHRW case study offers several takeaways for investors considering long holding periods:

The entry price matters, but time in the market can matter more. Purchasing a quality business at a reasonable valuation and holding through cycles can allow earnings growth and dividends to drive total return.

Purchasing a quality business at a reasonable valuation and holding through cycles can allow earnings growth and dividends to drive total return. Dividend growth supports rising income. As companies raise their payouts over time, yield on cost can trend higher even if the current dividend yield appears modest.

As companies raise their payouts over time, yield on cost can trend higher even if the current dividend yield appears modest. Reinvestment policies are a quiet but powerful driver of wealth. Systematically reinvesting dividends removes timing decisions and can increase the share base in a disciplined manner.

Systematically reinvesting dividends removes timing decisions and can increase the share base in a disciplined manner. Business quality and resilience are central. A 20-year holding period inevitably includes recessions, industry downturns, and periods of elevated volatility. Businesses with durable competitive positions and prudent balance sheets are better positioned to navigate these environments while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Company- and industry-specific conditions, changes in freight demand, competitive dynamics in logistics, fuel prices, and broader economic trends can materially affect results. Historical performance for CHRW over 2006‑2026 should therefore be viewed as descriptive rather than predictive.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett