One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Paychex Inc (NASD: PAYX) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $47.27 End price/share: $142.66 Starting shares: 211.55 Ending shares: 288.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.66 Total return: 311.13% Average annual return: 15.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,125.11

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,125.11 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 311.13% (something to think about: how might PAYX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Paychex Inc paid investors a total of $27.66/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.32/share, we calculate that PAYX has a current yield of approximately 3.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.32 against the original $47.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.41%.

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller