One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $51.71 End price/share: $77.15 Starting shares: 193.39 Ending shares: 223.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.59 Total return: 72.14% Average annual return: 5.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,216.54

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,216.54 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 72.14% (something to think about: how might ALB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Albemarle Corp. paid investors a total of $14.59/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.62/share, we calculate that ALB has a current yield of approximately 2.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.62 against the original $51.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.06%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith