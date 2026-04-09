“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. For many income-oriented and quality-focused investors, that mindset naturally leads to a focus on established, dividend-paying businesses with durable competitive positions.

In that context, Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE: BR ) has often attracted the attention of long-term shareholders. Today, we look at how such a 10-year strategy would have worked out for investors who bought the stock in 2016 and simply held, with dividends reinvested, through to today.

BR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/11/2016 $10,000



04/11/2016 $32,376



04/08/2026 End date: 04/08/2026 Start price/share: $59.06 End price/share: $160.97 Starting shares: 169.32 Ending shares: 201.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.59 Total return: 223.68% Average annual return: 12.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,376.29

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.47%. A $10K investment made 10 years ago would have grown to $32,376.29 today (as of 04/08/2026), assuming dividends were reinvested. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 223.68%.

For context, over the same period the broader U.S. equity market, as represented by large-cap indices, delivered roughly high-single- to low-double-digit annualized total returns. While index-level numbers vary by benchmark and exact start date, the data suggest that Broadridge modestly outperformed broad-market averages on a total-return basis over this timeframe, despite periods of heightened volatility and rising interest rates.

The return profile above also illustrates the effect of compounding. The share price itself advanced from $59.06 to $160.97, but the ending portfolio value is higher than a simple price move might imply because the position size grew from 169.32 shares to 201.08 shares through dividend reinvestment.

The Role of Dividends in Broadridge’s Total Return

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Broadridge Financial Solutions has paid $24.59/share in dividends to shareholders over the 10-year period examined above. Many investors will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is a key consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a powerful way for an investor to compound returns over time.

The above calculations are based on the assumption that dividends received over time are reinvested in additional shares of BR (the calculations use the closing price on the ex-dividend date). This methodology mirrors how many dividend reinvestment plans operate in practice, where cash distributions are automatically used to purchase fractional shares.

Broadridge has developed a track record of consistent dividend growth. Since becoming an independent public company following its 2007 spin-off from Automatic Data Processing, Inc., the company has increased its dividend at a mid- to high-single-digit rate annually in most years, and it is frequently cited by income investors as a potential “dividend growth” holding. Regular increases in the payout help support both current income and long-run total return.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.9/share, we calculate that BR has a current yield of approximately 2.42%. Another interesting data point to examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, comparing the current annualized dividend of 3.9 to the original $59.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.10%.

For long-term holders, yield on cost highlights the benefit of dividend growth: while new investors today see a yield of about 2.42% on the prevailing market price, the 2016 investor is effectively earning more than 4% annually on the original capital deployed, before considering any further increases in the dividend rate.

Business Overview and Drivers of Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech and investor communications company. It provides technology and outsourcing services that help broker-dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers process securities transactions and deliver regulatory and shareholder communications.

The company operates in areas such as proxy distribution and voting services, regulatory and shareholder communications, trade processing, wealth management technology, and data and analytics. These activities benefit from high switching costs, complex regulatory requirements, and the need for mission-critical, scalable infrastructure across the financial services industry.

Over the past decade, several fundamental factors have supported Broadridge’s equity performance and dividend growth:

Steady organic revenue growth, driven by increased regulatory complexity, higher volumes, and expanded client mandates.

Acquisitions that have broadened its product set, including investments in wealth and capital markets technology platforms.

Long-term contractual relationships with large financial institutions, which contribute to recurring revenue visibility.

Operating leverage from scale, helping to support margin expansion over time.

These business characteristics have helped underpin cash flow generation, which in turn supports both ongoing capital investment and regular dividend increases.

Volatility, Risk, and the Long-Term Perspective

The 12.47% annualized return figure masks shorter-term volatility along the way. Over the last decade, BR shares experienced periods of drawdown alongside broader market sell-offs and sector-specific concerns, including interest-rate fears affecting income-oriented equities and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Nevertheless, a simple buy-and-hold approach, matching Buffett’s admonition to think in decades rather than quarters, would have rewarded patience. Investors who resisted the temptation to trade around short-term news flow, and who continued to reinvest dividends, ultimately participated in the compounding illustrated by the 223.68% total return.

Nothing in the past performance data guarantees similar outcomes in the future. Broadridge faces ongoing competitive, regulatory, and technological risks, and future returns will depend on the company’s ability to innovate, retain key clients, and allocate capital effectively. However, the last 10 years provide a concrete example of how a high-quality, cash-generative business can contribute meaningfully to a long-term, income-focused portfolio.

As with any individual stock, investors should consider valuation, diversification needs, risk tolerance, and time horizon before committing new capital. For those willing to think in multi-year increments, the Broadridge experience since 2016 offers a case study in the potential benefits of combining dividend growth with disciplined reinvestment.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha