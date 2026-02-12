Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2016 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM) and decided upon a decade-long investment time horizon.

AKAM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/12/2016 $10,000



02/12/2016 $18,672



02/11/2026 End date: 02/11/2026 Start price/share: $50.76 End price/share: $94.80 Starting shares: 197.01 Ending shares: 197.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 86.76% Average annual return: 6.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,672.27

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $18,672.27 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 86.76% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis