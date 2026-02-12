One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

02/11/2026 End date: 02/11/2026 Start price/share: $2.23 End price/share: $94.11 Starting shares: 4,484.30 Ending shares: 4,484.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 4,120.18% Average annual return: 20.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $422,136.53

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $422,136.53 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,120.18% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha