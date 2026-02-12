“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|02/13/2006
|
|End date:
|02/11/2026
|Start price/share:
|$2.23
|End price/share:
|$94.11
|Starting shares:
|4,484.30
|Ending shares:
|4,484.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|4,120.18%
|Average annual return:
|20.57%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$422,136.53
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $422,136.53 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,120.18% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha