“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|02/13/2006
|
|End date:
|02/11/2026
|Start price/share:
|$3.28
|End price/share:
|$27.99
|Starting shares:
|3,048.78
|Ending shares:
|3,048.78
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|753.35%
|Average annual return:
|11.31%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$85,323.00
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $85,323.00 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 753.35% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham