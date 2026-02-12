The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

WBD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/13/2006 $10,000



02/13/2006 $85,323



02/11/2026 End date: 02/11/2026 Start price/share: $3.28 End price/share: $27.99 Starting shares: 3,048.78 Ending shares: 3,048.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 753.35% Average annual return: 11.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $85,323.00

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $85,323.00 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 753.35% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham