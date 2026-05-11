“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change the outcome of an equity investment, particularly when capital appreciation is paired with dividend reinvestment. CSX Corp (NASD: CSX) offers a useful case study: a $10,000 investment made in 2006 and held for roughly 20 years would have produced a markedly different result than a short-term trade, highlighting the compounding power embedded in strong long-duration total returns.

This review examines CSX’s 20-year total return from May 11, 2006 through May 8, 2026, including the effect of reinvested dividends. The key takeaway is straightforward: over extended periods, business performance, capital allocation, and disciplined reinvestment often matter far more than near-term market volatility.

CSX 20-Year Return Summary

CSX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/11/2006 $10,000



05/11/2006 $155,722



05/08/2026 End date: 05/08/2026 Start price/share: $4.06 End price/share: $44.83 Starting shares: 2,463.05 Ending shares: 3,472.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.16 Total return: 1,456.54% Average annual return: 14.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $155,722.79

Over the full measurement period, a $10,000 investment in CSX grew to $155,722.79, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 1,456.54% and an annualized return of 14.71%. Put differently, the original investment compounded at a rate that substantially outpaced simple share-price appreciation alone.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove CSX’s Total Return?

CSX’s long-term return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $4.06 to $44.83 over the period.

the stock rose from $4.06 to $44.83 over the period. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends were used to purchase additional shares, increasing the share count from 2,463.05 to 3,472.10.

That second element is easy to overlook. Over long periods, reinvested dividends can materially increase ending wealth because each additional share can itself generate future dividends and participate in future price appreciation. In this case, cumulative dividends reinvested totaled $5.16 per original share, helping lift the ending share count by more than 40% versus the initial position.

For railroads and other mature industrial businesses, dividends are often not the primary driver of return in the way they might be for utilities or telecom stocks. Even so, consistent distributions and reinvestment can still make a meaningful contribution over multi-decade holding periods.

CSX Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.56 per share, CSX has a current yield of approximately 1.25% using the ending share price of $44.83.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2006 starting price of $4.06 per share, the current $0.56 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 13.79%.

Yield on cost formula: Current annual dividend per share divided by original purchase price per share = yield on cost

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how dividend growth rewards long-term ownership. It is less useful as a valuation tool for new capital, since current allocation decisions are generally based on today’s price, yield, and expected future returns rather than an investor’s historical entry point.

Why A 20-Year Holding Period Matters

The path from 2006 to 2026 was not linear. A holding period of this length would have included the global financial crisis, major swings in industrial activity, periods of inflation pressure, and sharp shifts in market sentiment. Yet the final result demonstrates an important principle: for durable businesses, long-run compounding can dominate shorter-term drawdowns and cyclical volatility.

That is particularly relevant for transportation infrastructure businesses such as freight railroads. Their economics are often tied to network scale, operating efficiency, pricing discipline, and demand across multiple end markets. Over time, improvements in these areas can translate into higher earnings power, stronger free cash flow generation, and rising shareholder distributions.

Key Takeaways From This CSX Investment Example

A $10,000 investment in CSX in 2006 grew to $155,722.79 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 1,456.54%, equal to an average annual return of 14.71%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 2,463.05 to 3,472.10.

CSX’s current annualized dividend of $0.56 implies a current yield of about 1.25% at the ending share price.

Using the original purchase price of $4.06, the current dividend represents a yield on cost of 13.79%.

More broadly, the exercise underscores the value of evaluating total return rather than focusing only on price charts. For long-term shareholders, dividends, reinvestment discipline, and time can be as important as the initial stock selection itself.

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch