“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) delivered one of the more striking long-term stock market outcomes of the past decade. A $10,000 investment made on 05/11/2016, with dividends reinvested, grew to $388,344.43 by 05/08/2026 according to the return data shown below. That result highlights the scale of compounding that can occur when a strong share-price re-rating is paired with a long holding period.

The central question in any 10-year stock return analysis is not simply what the stock price did, but what changed in the underlying business and in the market’s valuation of that business. In Howmet’s case, the outcome reflects a combination of substantial capital appreciation, modest dividend reinvestment, and the effects of staying invested through a full market cycle.

HWM 10-Year Return Details

HWM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/11/2016 $10,000



05/11/2016 $388,344



05/08/2026 End date: 05/08/2026 Start price/share: $7.32 End price/share: $270.56 Starting shares: 1,366.12 Ending shares: 1,435.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.82 Total return: 3,784.21% Average annual return: 44.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $388,344.43

In practical terms, the investment increased by nearly 39 times over the period. The annualized return of 44.20% is especially notable because compound growth at that rate rapidly changes outcomes over long holding periods. A return profile like this is driven far more by price appreciation than by income, which is an important distinction when evaluating what kind of investment HWM has been.

What Drove the Result

The data make clear that Howmet Aerospace was primarily a capital appreciation story. The share price rose from $7.32 to $270.56 over the measurement period, while cumulative dividends reinvested amounted to $1.82 per share. Reinvestment still added value, increasing the share count from 1,366.12 to 1,435.62, but the dominant contributor to the final portfolio value was the appreciation in the stock itself.

That distinction matters because total return can come from different sources: business growth, margin improvement, balance-sheet repair, multiple expansion, dividend income, or some combination of the above. In HWM’s case, the low current yield suggests investors have been compensated mainly through the rising value of the equity rather than through cash distributions.

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Growth

Over the past 10 years, Howmet Aerospace Inc paid $1.82 per share in dividends. In the return calculation above, those dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That process lifted the share count by roughly 69.5 shares over the period, providing an additional layer of compounding on top of the stock’s price gain.

For a lower-yielding stock, dividend reinvestment does not usually transform the outcome on its own. What it does do is steadily increase exposure to any further upside. When the underlying stock performs exceptionally well, even a modest reinvestment effect becomes more meaningful over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.48 per share, HWM has a current yield of approximately 0.18% using the cited share price. By contrast, comparing that same $0.48 annual dividend to the original purchase price of $7.32 produces a yield on cost of about 6.56%.

Yield on cost is a useful retrospective measure because it shows how a growing or sustained dividend stream relates to the original entry price. It is not the same as current yield, which reflects the dividend relative to today’s market price. For long-term holders of winning stocks, the gap between those two figures can become substantial.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year HWM Return

A $10,000 investment in HWM grew to $388,344.43 from 05/11/2016 to 05/08/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 3,784.21%.

The annualized return was 44.20%.

Most of the gain came from share-price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment modestly increased the share count and enhanced the final result.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Long-horizon return studies such as this one are most useful when they are read in full context. The headline figure is impressive, but the deeper lesson is that exceptional outcomes usually come from owning a business through a period in which the market dramatically reassesses its earnings power, competitive position, or cash-flow durability. That is the kind of shift that can make a decade of compounding far more powerful than a short-term trade.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert