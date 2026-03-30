“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. A core tenet of that approach is to focus on durable businesses with stable cash flows that can compound value over time, most often through a combination of earnings growth and steadily rising dividends.

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) — a global consumer products company best known for its namesake bleach along with brands such as Pine-Sol, Glad, Kingsford, Brita and Burt’s Bees — is the type of defensive, household-products franchise that many income-oriented investors associate with this style of investing. As a so-called “Dividend Aristocrat,” Clorox has raised its dividend every year for decades, even through multiple economic cycles.

How would a patient, dividend-focused strategy have worked out for an investor who committed capital to Clorox 10 years ago and simply held on, reinvesting dividends along the way? Below, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment in the stock beginning in 2016.

CLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/30/2016 $10,000



03/30/2016 $10,647



03/27/2026 End date: 03/27/2026 Start price/share: $127.97 End price/share: $102.04 Starting shares: 78.14 Ending shares: 104.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $42.73 Total return: 6.44% Average annual return: 0.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,647.98

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.63% based on dividends being automatically reinvested. This investment would have turned $10,000 put to work in Clorox on 03/30/2016 into $10,647.98 as of 03/27/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 6.44% over 10 years, or the equivalent of modest, positive compounding in nominal terms.

Importantly, these figures incorporate both price performance and the impact of reinvested dividends — all computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator. Over this period, Clorox shares experienced a full cycle: a sharp rally during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for cleaning and disinfecting products surged, followed by a multi-year normalization phase as volumes eased, input costs rose, and the broader interest-rate environment shifted higher. The result was that strong dividend income only partially offset a lower share price at the end of the decade.

For context, broad U.S. equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500 delivered materially higher total returns over the same time frame, driven by strong earnings growth and multiple expansion in technology and other growth-oriented sectors. From that perspective, Clorox underperformed the market but did preserve capital and continued to distribute cash to shareholders through a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Clorox Co has paid $42.73/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 10 years we looked at above. Many investors will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is a critical consideration when comparing opportunities. For a business such as Clorox, which generates recurring cash flows from everyday consumer staples, the dividend is often a central part of the investment thesis.

Automated reinvestment of those dividends into additional shares of stock can be a powerful way for an investor to compound returns over the long run. Reinvestment allows investors to steadily increase the number of shares they own without committing new cash, which in turn increases future dividend income. The calculations above are done with the assumption that dividends received over time are reinvested; the methodology uses the closing price on the ex-dividend date to determine how many fractional shares are added.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.96/share, we calculate that CLX has a current yield of approximately 4.86%. Another useful datapoint for income-focused investors is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing today’s annualized dividend of 4.96 against the original $127.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.80% for the investor who bought and held from March 2016.

While headline total returns over this particular 10-year window appear modest, the underlying dividend profile is more robust. Clorox maintained and gradually raised its payout despite rising input costs, currency fluctuations, and periodic volume pressure in key categories. That resilience is a reminder of why many investors continue to view established consumer-products names as core holdings in an income portfolio, even when valuation and starting point in the cycle can meaningfully influence decade-long results.

Looking ahead, the prospective return profile for Clorox will depend on a combination of organic volume growth, the pace of margin recovery as inflation pressures ease, and management’s capital-allocation priorities, including dividends, share repurchases, and potential acquisitions. From today’s base, a starting cash yield near the mid-single digits could form a meaningful component of expected total return, particularly if earnings growth stabilizes and valuation multiples remain reasonable. As always, however, investors should weigh company-specific fundamentals against broader market opportunities, their own risk tolerance, and time horizon.

Another great investment quote to consider when evaluating a long-term dividend strategy:

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

For investors following a Buffett-style approach, the lesson from Clorox’s last decade is nuanced. A high-quality, defensive franchise with a reliable dividend can help preserve capital and provide steady income, but entry valuation, sector dynamics, and macro conditions still matter a great deal. The question for the next 10 years is whether Clorox’s fundamentals and price today offer a more attractive balance between income, growth, and risk than they did in 2016.