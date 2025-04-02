“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

HAL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/02/2015 $10,000



04/02/2015 $6,994



04/01/2025 End date: 04/01/2025 Start price/share: $43.96 End price/share: $25.55 Starting shares: 227.48 Ending shares: 273.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.89 Total return: -30.06% Average annual return: -3.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,994.20

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,994.20 today (as of 04/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -30.06% (something to think about: how might HAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Halliburton Company paid investors a total of $5.89/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that HAL has a current yield of approximately 2.66%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $43.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.05%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham