“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

JNPR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/01/2020 $10,000



07/01/2020 $20,341



06/30/2025 End date: 06/30/2025 Start price/share: $22.55 End price/share: $39.93 Starting shares: 443.46 Ending shares: 509.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.24 Total return: 103.45% Average annual return: 15.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,341.97

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,341.97 today (as of 06/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 103.45% (something to think about: how might JNPR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Juniper Networks Inc paid investors a total of $4.24/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that JNPR has a current yield of approximately 2.20%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $22.55/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.76%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch