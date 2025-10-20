“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/20/2005
|
|End date:
|10/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$16.93
|End price/share:
|$70.13
|Starting shares:
|590.67
|Ending shares:
|907.75
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$16.71
|Total return:
|536.61%
|Average annual return:
|9.69%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$63,615.19
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $63,615.19 today (as of 10/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 536.61% (something to think about: how might CSCO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Cisco Systems Inc paid investors a total of $16.71/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that CSCO has a current yield of approximately 2.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $16.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.82%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“I made my money by selling too soon.” — Bernard Baruch