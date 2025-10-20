Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

CSCO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/20/2005 $10,000



10/20/2005 $63,615



10/17/2025 End date: 10/17/2025 Start price/share: $16.93 End price/share: $70.13 Starting shares: 590.67 Ending shares: 907.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.71 Total return: 536.61% Average annual return: 9.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $63,615.19

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $63,615.19 today (as of 10/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 536.61% (something to think about: how might CSCO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cisco Systems Inc paid investors a total of $16.71/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that CSCO has a current yield of approximately 2.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $16.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.82%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I made my money by selling too soon.” — Bernard Baruch