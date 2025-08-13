“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|08/13/2015
|
|End date:
|08/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$41.25
|End price/share:
|$104.81
|Starting shares:
|242.42
|Ending shares:
|323.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.62
|Total return:
|239.44%
|Average annual return:
|12.99%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$33,938.35
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $33,938.35 today (as of 08/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 239.44% (something to think about: how might PLD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Prologis Inc paid investors a total of $25.62/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.04/share, we calculate that PLD has a current yield of approximately 3.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.04 against the original $41.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.33%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt