“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SYF 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/26/2021
$10,000

01/26/2021		   $24,274

01/23/2026
End date: 01/23/2026
Start price/share: $35.38
End price/share: $76.61
Starting shares: 282.65
Ending shares: 316.87
Dividends reinvested/share: $4.89
Total return: 142.75%
Average annual return: 19.43%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $24,274.18

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,274.18 today (as of 01/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 142.75% (something to think about: how might SYF shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Synchrony Financial paid investors a total of $4.89/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.2/share, we calculate that SYF has a current yield of approximately 1.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.2 against the original $35.38/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.44%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki