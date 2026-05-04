“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

EchoStar Corp (NASD: SATS) produced a strong 10-year share price return for investors who bought in 2016 and held through 2026. Based on the return data shown below, a $10,000 investment made on 05/04/2016 would have grown to $37,582.19 by 05/01/2026, reflecting a total return of 275.89% and an average annual return of 14.16%.

This EchoStar stock return profile is notable because the result came without a dividend contribution. The gain was entirely driven by share price appreciation, which means the outcome depended on the market assigning a materially higher value to the business over time rather than on income reinvestment.

EchoStar 10-Year Return at a Glance

SATS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/04/2016 $10,000



05/04/2016 $37,582



05/01/2026 End date: 05/01/2026 Start price/share: $32.77 End price/share: $123.18 Starting shares: 305.16 Ending shares: 305.16 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 275.89% Average annual return: 14.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,582.19

What Drove the EchoStar Stock Return?

The mechanics of this result are straightforward. At a starting share price of $32.77, a $10,000 investment would have purchased approximately 305.16 shares. With the ending share price at $123.18 and no dividend reinvestment, the entire increase in portfolio value came from the higher stock price applied to the same share count.

That distinction matters. For dividend-paying stocks, long-term total return is often supported by both price appreciation and cash distributions that can be reinvested. In EchoStar’s case, the 10-year outcome shown here reflects pure capital appreciation. That can produce strong results, but it can also imply a return stream that is more sensitive to changes in business expectations, valuation multiples, and corporate events.

Key Takeaways From a 2016 EchoStar Investment

For investors reviewing historical performance, several points stand out:

EchoStar delivered a substantial positive return over the full holding period.

The gain was driven by stock price appreciation rather than dividend income.

A long holding period was essential to capturing the full result shown in the table.

The annualized return of 14.16% illustrates the compounding effect of sustained multi-year gains.

Historical return tables can be useful because they convert abstract percentages into dollar outcomes. A 275.89% total return is easier to evaluate when expressed as an increase from $10,000 to $37,582.19. That framing highlights how long-term compounding can materially expand capital even when the investment does not pay dividends.

How to Interpret the Numbers

When assessing a 10-year stock return, total return and annualized return answer different questions:

Total return shows the full percentage gain over the entire period.

shows the full percentage gain over the entire period. Average annual return expresses that gain as a compounded yearly rate, making it easier to compare with other long-term investments.

In this case, the annualized return is especially useful. A 14.16% compounded return over roughly a decade is what transformed the original investment into more than 3.7 times its starting value. For portfolio analysis, this measure is generally more informative than the headline cumulative gain alone.

As shown above, the 10-year investment result was strong. A $10,000 investment made on 05/04/2016 would have grown to $37,582.19 as of 05/01/2026. On a total return basis, that represents a gain of 275.89%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another investment principle remains relevant when looking at long-term outcomes:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” — Benjamin Graham