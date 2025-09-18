“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/18/2020
|
|End date:
|09/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$103.07
|End price/share:
|$59.13
|Starting shares:
|97.02
|Ending shares:
|97.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-42.63%
|Average annual return:
|-10.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,736.27
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,736.27 today (as of 09/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.63% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell