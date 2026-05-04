“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal whether a stock has rewarded patience through a combination of share-price appreciation, dividends, and dividend reinvestment. For AFL, the results over the period beginning in May 2021 were notably strong. A $10,000 investment in Aflac Inc on 05/04/2021 would have grown to $23,060.73 by 05/01/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome translates to a total return of 130.57% and an average annual return of 18.21%. The exercise offers a useful case study in how a steady dividend payer can compound value over time, especially when reinvestment adds to the share count during the holding period.

AFL Five-Year Return at a Glance

AFL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/04/2021 $10,000



05/04/2021 $23,060



05/01/2026 End date: 05/01/2026 Start price/share: $54.89 End price/share: $112.88 Starting shares: 182.18 Ending shares: 204.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.20 Total return: 130.57% Average annual return: 18.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,060.73

The headline figure is straightforward: $10,000 became $23,060.73 over roughly five years. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.] Just as important, however, is how that return was generated. AFL delivered gains through both a higher share price and a growing share count from reinvested dividends.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is a meaningful part of the AFL total return story. Over the period, Aflac paid $9.20 per share in dividends, and the calculation assumes each payment was reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That process increased the investor’s share count from 182.18 shares to 204.26 shares.

In practical terms, reinvestment added more than 22 shares over the five-year span. Those additional shares then participated in the stock’s subsequent price appreciation, which is why total return exceeds the result that would come from price appreciation alone.

For dividend-paying stocks, this distinction matters:

Price return measures only the change in the stock price.

Total return includes dividends received.

Total return with reinvestment adds the compounding effect of buying additional shares over time.

AFL Yield, Income, and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.44 per share, AFL has a current yield of approximately 2.16% using the ending share price of $112.88. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the initial purchase price of $54.89 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.94%. That does not change the stock’s present market yield, but it does show how income generation can improve over time for investors who establish a position at lower prices and hold through dividend increases.

What the Five-Year AFL Return Suggests

A five-year return of this magnitude usually reflects more than one favorable factor. In Aflac’s case, the combination of a rising stock price, ongoing dividend payments, and reinvestment worked together to produce a strong compounding result. The gain also highlights an important point about dividend stocks: even when current yield is moderate rather than high, long-term total return can still be substantial if the underlying business continues to support earnings, capital returns, and valuation improvement.

That said, historical returns should be read carefully. A strong trailing result can come from a rerating in valuation, improved operating expectations, or a favorable starting entry point. Looking ahead, the next five years will depend on a different set of variables, including underwriting performance, investment income trends, currency effects, capital deployment, and the path of dividend growth.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Aflac on 05/04/2021 grew to $23,060.73 by 05/01/2026.

The total return was 130.57%, with an average annual return of 18.21%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 182.18 to 204.26 shares.

At a current annualized dividend of $2.44 per share, AFL’s indicated yield is about 2.16%.

Based on the original purchase price, yield on cost works out to 3.94%.

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch