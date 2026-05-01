“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of how a dividend stock has created value through both price appreciation and cash distributions. For investors evaluating long-term utility returns, CMS Energy Corp (NYSE: CMS) offers a clear case study in the impact of compounding. Based on a dividend-reinvestment analysis, a $10,000 investment made in CMS Energy in early May 2016 would have grown to $25,100.96 by April 30, 2026.

That outcome reflects not only a higher share price over the period, but also the contribution of reinvested dividends. In sectors such as regulated utilities, where income is a meaningful part of total return, separating price performance from total return can materially understate the economic result.

CMS Energy 10-Year Return Details

CMS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/02/2016 $10,000



05/02/2016 $25,100



04/30/2026 End date: 04/30/2026 Start price/share: $41.10 End price/share: $76.74 Starting shares: 243.31 Ending shares: 326.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.19 Total return: 150.92% Average annual return: 9.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,100.96

The numbers show that CMS Energy delivered a cumulative total return of 150.92% over the period, equivalent to an annualized return of 9.64%. In practical terms, every $10,000 invested on 05/02/2016 grew to $25,100.96 as of 04/30/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The result came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: CMS rose from $41.10 to $76.74 over the period.

CMS rose from $41.10 to $76.74 over the period. Reinvested dividends: the company paid $17.19 per share in dividends during the 10-year span, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested.

That reinvestment assumption matters. The initial $10,000 purchase translated into 243.31 shares, but the ending share count rose to 326.98 as dividends were used to buy additional shares over time. For income-oriented equities, especially utilities, the ability to accumulate more shares through reinvestment is often a meaningful component of long-run compounding.

In this analysis, dividend reinvestment is assumed to occur at the closing price on each stock’s ex-dividend date. That standard methodology helps isolate the effect of reinvesting cash distributions into additional equity exposure.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.28 per share, CMS has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.97% based on the ending share price shown above. Another useful measure for long-term holders is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

For an investor who bought CMS at $41.10 per share in 2016, a $2.28 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 5.55%. That figure is distinct from the current market yield and helps illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of an investment over time even if the stock price rises.

Why Total Return Matters for Utility Stocks

CMS Energy operates in a segment of the market where investors often focus heavily on dividend income, but total return remains the more complete performance measure. A utility stock can offer a moderate headline yield while still producing strong long-term results if earnings growth, capital investment, and dividend increases support steady share-price gains.

This is particularly relevant when comparing income-oriented equities. Two stocks may have similar current yields, yet generate materially different long-run outcomes depending on valuation changes, dividend growth, and the reinvestment effect. Looking only at income paid out, without incorporating price performance and compounding, can produce an incomplete picture.

A Simple Takeaway

Over the past decade, CMS Energy turned a $10,000 investment into more than $25,000 when dividends were reinvested. The analysis underscores a central point of long-term equity investing: in dividend-paying companies, the combination of capital appreciation and reinvested income can be substantially more powerful than either component alone.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett