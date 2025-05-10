“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|05/01/2015
|
|End date:
|04/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$21.14
|End price/share:
|$184.42
|Starting shares:
|473.04
|Ending shares:
|473.04
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|772.37%
|Average annual return:
|24.17%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$87,233.23
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.17%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $87,233.23 today (as of 04/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 772.37% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch