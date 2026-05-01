A long holding period can amplify both the strengths and the limitations of an investment thesis. For SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB), a $10,000 investment made on 05/01/2006 and held through 04/30/2026 produced a modest positive total return, assuming dividends were reinvested. Over that 20-year span, the position grew to $12,300.31, highlighting how dividend income helped offset weak share-price performance.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies. That business model ties long-term shareholder returns not only to company execution, but also to capital spending cycles across the global energy industry. As a result, extended holding periods in the stock have historically been shaped by commodity-price volatility, shifting exploration budgets, and changes in the economics of upstream oil and gas development.

SLB 20-Year Return Details

SLB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/01/2006 $10,000



05/01/2006 $12,300



04/30/2026 End date: 04/30/2026 Start price/share: $71.15 End price/share: $56.88 Starting shares: 140.55 Ending shares: 216.09 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.11 Total return: 22.91% Average annual return: 1.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,300.31

The investment result is straightforward: over 20 years, a $10,000 position in SLB grew by $2,300.31 on a total return basis, for an annualized return of 1.04%. That is a positive outcome in absolute terms, but a relatively low rate of compounding for such a long holding period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove SLB’s 20-Year Return?

The key point is that dividends did much of the work. SLB’s share price fell from $71.15 at the start of the period to $56.88 at the end, meaning price appreciation alone would not have produced a gain. The positive total return came from the company’s cash distributions and the effect of reinvesting those dividends over time.

Over the holding period, SLB paid a cumulative $24.11 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested. That reinvestment increased the share count from 140.55 shares to 216.09 shares. In other words, the investor owned substantially more shares at the end of the period than at the beginning, even though the stock itself finished below the original purchase price.

This split between price return and income return is especially important when evaluating mature, cyclical businesses. In sectors where valuation multiples and earnings power can move sharply with the cycle, dividends can account for a meaningful portion of long-run shareholder return.

Why the Holding Period Matters for an Oilfield Services Stock

SLB operates in a segment of the energy market that is highly sensitive to industry capital expenditure. Oilfield services companies typically benefit when producers expand drilling and development budgets, and they tend to face pressure when customers cut spending in response to weaker commodity prices or tighter balance sheets.

A 2006 entry point also spans several distinct energy-market regimes: the pre-financial-crisis commodity upswing, the global financial crisis, the shale expansion era, the 2014–2016 oil downturn, the pandemic shock in 2020, and the subsequent recovery. That backdrop helps explain why a long holding period in SLB did not translate into smooth compounding, despite the company’s global scale and established position in the industry.

Key Takeaways From This SLB Investment

Initial investment: $10,000 on 05/01/2006

Ending value: $12,300.31 on 04/30/2026

Total return: 22.91%

Annualized return: 1.04%

Share price impact: negative over the full period

Dividend impact: critical to generating a positive total return

The broader lesson is that total return analysis is more informative than price performance alone. Looking only at the change from $71.15 to $56.88 would suggest a disappointing outcome. Including reinvested dividends shows that the investment still generated a gain, although not one that materially changed the long-term compounding profile.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.18 per share, SLB has a current yield of approximately 2.07% using the $56.88 ending share price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the $1.18 annualized dividend and the initial purchase price of $71.15 per share, the yield on cost is approximately 1.66%.

That distinction matters. Current yield describes what a new buyer would earn at the recent market price, while yield on cost measures the income generated relative to the original capital committed. For long-held dividend stocks with strong distribution growth, yield on cost can rise meaningfully over time. In this case, however, the figure remains modest, underscoring the limited income growth achieved relative to the initial entry price.

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