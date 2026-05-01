“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a useful lens for evaluating total return, especially in dividend-paying stocks where income can materially influence outcomes. For Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the period from May 3, 2021 through April 30, 2026 produced a modest positive return, with dividends doing most of the work as the share price declined over the span.

Using a starting investment of $10,000 and assuming all dividends were reinvested, an investment in Omnicom would have grown to $10,953.39 by April 30, 2026. That equates to a total return of 9.55%, or an annualized return of 1.84%.

Omnicom 5-Year Return Details

OMC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/03/2021 $10,000



05/03/2021 $10,953



04/30/2026 End date: 04/30/2026 Start price/share: $83.53 End price/share: $76.72 Starting shares: 119.72 Ending shares: 142.79 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.20 Total return: 9.55% Average annual return: 1.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,953.39

The arithmetic is straightforward: Omnicom’s share price fell from $83.53 to $76.72 over the measurement period, but the stock distributed $14.20 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested. That income stream offset the capital decline and lifted the final value above the original investment amount.

In other words, the positive result came from total return rather than price appreciation. This distinction matters in dividend stocks. A flat or declining share price does not necessarily imply a poor investment outcome if distributions are meaningful and consistently reinvested.

What Drove the Return?

For this five-year Omnicom investment, return came from two sources:

Share price change: negative, as the stock ended below the initial purchase price.

negative, as the stock ended below the initial purchase price. Dividend income: positive, with reinvested dividends increasing the share count from 119.72 to 142.79.

That increase in share count is a central feature of dividend reinvestment. Cash dividends buy additional shares over time, allowing future dividends to be paid on a larger base. The compounding effect can be especially important when a stock’s price return is muted.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, OMC has a current dividend yield of approximately 4.17%, using the ending share price of $76.72.

It is also useful to compare the current annualized dividend against the original purchase price. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 4.99%, calculated by dividing $3.20 by the initial share price of $83.53. Yield on cost does not measure prospective return, but it does help illustrate how the income produced by a holding compares with the investor’s original entry price.

Key Takeaways From the 2021-2026 Holding Period

Ending value: $10,953.39 from a $10,000 starting investment.

$10,953.39 from a $10,000 starting investment. Total return: 9.55% over five years.

9.55% over five years. Annualized return: 1.84%.

1.84%. Price return alone: negative.

negative. Dividend contribution: substantial enough to more than offset the share price decline.

The broader lesson is that Omnicom’s five-year result was income-driven. Investors evaluating the stock over comparable periods should focus not only on the trading price, but also on the durability of its dividend, the pace of reinvestment, and the company’s ability to sustain cash generation in a cyclical advertising environment.

As a compact case study in total return, Omnicom shows how a dividend-paying stock can still produce a positive outcome even when capital appreciation is limited. Over this specific period, however, the result was modest rather than exceptional.

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell