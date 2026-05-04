“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves, especially when evaluating a business through the lens of compounding. For Trimble Inc (NASD: TRMB), a $10,000 investment made in early May 2006 grew to $56,899.63 by May 1, 2026, producing a total return of 469.22% and an annualized return of 9.08%. Because Trimble did not pay dividends over this period, the outcome reflects share-price appreciation rather than income reinvestment.

TRMB 20-Year Return Details

TRMB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/04/2006 $10,000



05/04/2006 $56,899



05/01/2026 End date: 05/01/2026 Start price/share: $12.02 End price/share: $68.42 Starting shares: 831.95 Ending shares: 831.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 469.22% Average annual return: 9.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,899.63

What Drove The 20-Year Return

The headline figure is straightforward: Trimble produced a solid long-run compounding result, turning every $1 invested into roughly $5.69 over the measurement period. Since no dividends were reinvested, the return profile was entirely dependent on capital appreciation. That matters because it frames TRMB as a growth-oriented holding over this span rather than an income-generating one.

For long-term return analysis, the annualized figure is often more useful than the cumulative percentage. A 469.22% total return appears dramatic, but the 9.08% annualized return provides the more practical benchmark for comparing TRMB against broad equity returns, hurdle rates, or alternative long-duration investments. Over extended periods, even a single-digit annualized edge or shortfall compounds into a meaningful difference in ending wealth.

Why Annualized Return Matters

Annualized return, or compound annual growth rate, answers a simple question: what steady yearly rate would turn the starting value into the ending value over the full period? In this case:

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $56,899.63

Holding period: 20 years

Annualized return: 9.08%

This measure helps smooth out the volatility that inevitably occurs between the starting and ending dates. A stock can experience multiple drawdowns, recoveries, and valuation resets over two decades, yet still produce an attractive compounded outcome for investors who remain invested.

How To Interpret Trimble’s Long-Term Performance

Trimble is widely associated with technology used across construction, geospatial, agriculture, transportation, and field workflow applications. That business mix gives the company exposure to productivity, digitization, and automation trends across physical industries. For long-term shareholders, that kind of positioning can support durable value creation, but the stock’s realized return still depends on several moving parts: revenue growth, margins, capital allocation, competitive positioning, and the valuation investors are willing to pay at each stage of the cycle.

The period from 2006 to 2026 also spans very different market environments, including the global financial crisis, the low-rate expansion that followed, the pandemic shock, and subsequent tightening in financial conditions. A two-decade outcome therefore captures not just company execution, but resilience through multiple macroeconomic regimes. That makes long-horizon return data more informative than short windows shaped by a single market backdrop.

Key Takeaways From The TRMB 20-Year Investment

Trimble transformed a $10,000 investment into $56,899.63 over 20 years.

The stock generated a 469.22% total return.

The annualized return was 9.08%.

No dividend reinvestment contributed to the result.

The full outcome came from stock price appreciation.

As a result, TRMB’s long-term record over this period can be viewed as an example of how patient ownership in a business tied to specialized software, industrial technology, and workflow efficiency can compound meaningfully over time, even without a dividend component.

These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“The most important three words in investing is: ‘I don’t know.’ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher