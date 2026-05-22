“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price movement. In the case of Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ), a 20-year buy-and-hold investment beginning in 2006 produced a strong total return, helped by both share-price appreciation and the steady contribution of reinvested dividends.

Assurant operates in specialty insurance and insurance-related services, with businesses spanning areas such as housing, lifestyle, and vehicle protection. That business mix tends to make the stock relevant in discussions of long-term compounders: insurers can create shareholder value through underwriting discipline, investment income on float, capital returns, and measured dividend growth over time.

Assurant 20-Year Return at a Glance

Using the assumptions in the calculation below, a $10,000 investment in Assurant on 05/22/2006 would have grown to $75,772.22 by 05/21/2026, with dividends reinvested.

AIZ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2006 $10,000



05/22/2006 $75,772



05/21/2026 End date: 05/21/2026 Start price/share: $48.67 End price/share: $255.70 Starting shares: 205.47 Ending shares: 296.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.52 Total return: 657.87% Average annual return: 10.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $75,772.22

The result is straightforward: over the full 20-year period, Assurant generated a 657.87% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 10.65%. In dollar terms, the original $10,000 position increased by more than 7.5 times. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

For long-term investors, total return matters more than price return alone. In Assurant’s case, the outcome reflected three separate drivers:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $48.67 to $255.70 over the period.

the stock rose from $48.67 to $255.70 over the period. Cash dividends: Assurant paid a cumulative $33.52 per share in dividends during the holding period.

Assurant paid a cumulative $33.52 per share in dividends during the holding period. Dividend reinvestment: reinvested dividends increased the share count from 205.47 shares to 296.39 shares.

That last point is important. The ending share count was meaningfully higher than the starting share count because dividends were assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. Over long horizons, even a modest dividend yield can materially lift ending value when compounded consistently.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Assurant is not a high-yield stock by utility or telecom standards, but that does not make the dividend irrelevant. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.52 per share, AIZ has a current yield of approximately 1.38% using the cited share price. Expressed against the original 2006 purchase price of $48.67, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.84%.

Yield on cost does not determine present valuation, but it does help illustrate how a growing dividend stream can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on total return, it also highlights the interaction between dividend policy and compounding through reinvestment.

Why the Long-Term View Matters for Insurance Stocks

Insurance companies are often best evaluated across full cycles rather than short stretches. Reported results can be affected by catastrophe losses, reserve development, claims trends, investment-market conditions, and shifts in pricing discipline. A 20-year holding period captures multiple market environments, including periods of economic stress, recovery, and changing interest-rate conditions.

That matters because insurers such as Assurant can compound value in ways that are not always obvious in a single year. Underwriting margins, capital deployment, share repurchases, acquisitions, and dividend distributions all influence long-run shareholder returns. The historical result shown here is a reminder that disciplined capital compounding can produce substantial gains without requiring unusually high dividend yields.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Assurant in May 2006 grew to $75,772.22 by May 2026.

The total return was 657.87%, or 10.65% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 205.47 to 296.39.

Based on a $3.52 annualized dividend, the current yield is about 1.38%, and yield on cost is about 2.84%.

For any long-term stock analysis, the central question is not simply whether the shares went up. It is whether the business and its capital returns were strong enough to compound shareholder wealth over time. Over this 20-year period, Assurant delivered a clear example of that dynamic.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell